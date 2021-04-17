Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:00 April 17, 2021

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/06 Sunny 60

Incheon 13/07 Cloudy 0

Suwon 15/04 Sunny 60

Cheongju 16/06 Sunny 60

Daejeon 16/07 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 14/03 Sunny 60

Gangneung 17/08 Sunny 60

Jeonju 16/09 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 16/10 Cloudy 0

Jeju 17/14 Sunny 0

Daegu 18/09 Sunny 0

Busan 20/13 Cloudy 0

(END)

