Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military infection

Navy officer tests positive for COVID-19

11:31 April 17, 2021

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- A Navy officer has tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections among military personnel to 690, the defense ministry said Saturday.

The officer belonging to a naval unit in Jinhae in the southeastern city of Changwon was found to have contracted COVID-19 after he showed virus symptoms during his vacation this week, the ministry said.

Nationwide, South Korea added 658 new cases Saturday, bringing the total caseload to 113,444.

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK