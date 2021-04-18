Kerry says Japan's coordination with IAEA is 'key' in process of discharging tainted Fukushima water
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- Japan's coordination with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is key to ensuring safety in the country's planned release of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plan, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said Sunday.
In a press meeting here, Kerry also said that it is not appropriate for the United States to step into the process, amid Seoul's calls for Washington's cooperation in ensuring Tokyo share related information in a transparent, swift manner.
"The U.S. is confident that the government of Japan has had full consultation with IAEA, that IAEA has set up a very rigorous process," Kerry said. "What is key is Japan's continued coordination with IAEA as it monitors the process."
Kerry arrived in Seoul following his four-day visit to Shanghai, where he discussed cooperation with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, on the climate issue ahead of the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate to be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday and Friday.
Last week, Japan finalized the decision to start discharging the tritium-laced water into the sea in 2023 in what is expected to be a decadeslong process, as all storage tanks at the Fukushima plant are expected to be full as early as the fall of 2022.
