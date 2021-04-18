Military reports 7 new COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- Six soldiers from the same base in the eastern city of Wonju and a civilian worker of an Army unit tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Sunday.
The soldiers were confirmed to have been infected after undergoing COVID-19 tests to exit quarantine following their recent vacation, according to the ministry.
The authorities are conducting tests for around 170 members of the unit, and around 150 have tested negative so far, it added.
The civilian worker in the southeastern city of Changwon contracted the virus after coming into contact with a civilian who later tested positive, according to the ministry.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 697.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 672 more COVID-19 cases, including 649 local infections, raising the total caseload to 114,115, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said
