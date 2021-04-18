Go to Contents
U.S. service member injured in stabbing, police searching for suspect

21:17 April 18, 2021

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. service member stationed in South Korea was stabbed during a scuffle at a local bar, and police are searching for a suspect who is presumed to also be an American soldier, officers said Sunday.

The 21-year-old service member was stabbed in his stomach late Saturday at the bar in the city of Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, during a fight, according to Pyeongtaek Police Station.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and has received treatment, the officers said, adding that he is not in life-threatening condition.

Police are now investigating a Korean national who had been with the suspect at the bar on assault charges, and a search for the suspect is under way. Probe so far indicated that the suspect is also a member of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), according to the officers.

This photo taken on June 27, 2019, shows the entrance of the Pyeongtaek Police Station in the city of the same name in Gyeonggi Province, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

