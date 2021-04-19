Korean-language dailies

-- Supreme Court demands judge applicants submit documents confirming no membership with political parties within past 3 yrs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Harsh 'vaccine world order,' S. Korea falls behind (Kookmin Daily)

-- Young people hold out while skipping meals (Donga Ilbo)

-- Mismatch in personnel changes between ruling party, Cheong Wa Dae; Will 'one team' stance continue? (Seoul Shinmun)

-- U.S., Japan state 'peace of Taiwan Strait' in joint statement (Segye Times)

-- One who said 'no need to hurry vaccinations' becomes antivirus secretary at Cheong Wa Dae (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Israelis take masks off on way to work (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- '3 shots of Pfizer, Moderna,' U.S. tightens grip on vaccines (Hankyoreh)

-- Leaders of U.S., Japan mention taboo expression of 'Taiwan Strait' ... for first time in 52 yrs (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Will new industry giant Coupang become fettered by 30-year-old chaebol regulations? (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Semiconductor shortages, CCTVs could be turned off (Korea Economic Daily)

