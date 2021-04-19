Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

06:59 April 19, 2021

SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 19.

Korean-language dailies
-- Supreme Court demands judge applicants submit documents confirming no membership with political parties within past 3 yrs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Harsh 'vaccine world order,' S. Korea falls behind (Kookmin Daily)
-- Young people hold out while skipping meals (Donga Ilbo)
-- Mismatch in personnel changes between ruling party, Cheong Wa Dae; Will 'one team' stance continue? (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S., Japan state 'peace of Taiwan Strait' in joint statement (Segye Times)
-- One who said 'no need to hurry vaccinations' becomes antivirus secretary at Cheong Wa Dae (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Israelis take masks off on way to work (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- '3 shots of Pfizer, Moderna,' U.S. tightens grip on vaccines (Hankyoreh)
-- Leaders of U.S., Japan mention taboo expression of 'Taiwan Strait' ... for first time in 52 yrs (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Will new industry giant Coupang become fettered by 30-year-old chaebol regulations? (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Semiconductor shortages, CCTVs could be turned off (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- The carbon neutrality race begins (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Kerry backs Japan's wastewater release, rules out US intervention (Korea Herald)
-- Chip shortage creates domino effect in Korea's auto industry (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK