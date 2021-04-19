Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- Supreme Court demands judge applicants submit documents confirming no membership with political parties within past 3 yrs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Harsh 'vaccine world order,' S. Korea falls behind (Kookmin Daily)
-- Young people hold out while skipping meals (Donga Ilbo)
-- Mismatch in personnel changes between ruling party, Cheong Wa Dae; Will 'one team' stance continue? (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S., Japan state 'peace of Taiwan Strait' in joint statement (Segye Times)
-- One who said 'no need to hurry vaccinations' becomes antivirus secretary at Cheong Wa Dae (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Israelis take masks off on way to work (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- '3 shots of Pfizer, Moderna,' U.S. tightens grip on vaccines (Hankyoreh)
-- Leaders of U.S., Japan mention taboo expression of 'Taiwan Strait' ... for first time in 52 yrs (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Will new industry giant Coupang become fettered by 30-year-old chaebol regulations? (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Semiconductor shortages, CCTVs could be turned off (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- The carbon neutrality race begins (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Kerry backs Japan's wastewater release, rules out US intervention (Korea Herald)
-- Chip shortage creates domino effect in Korea's auto industry (Korea Times)
