(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 19)

It is disappointing that the Moon administration is still balking at changing its ill-conceived and half-baked policies. The government is firm in maintaining its direction despite a series of mistakes and failures. This trend is manifest in Moon's nomination of five new ministers mostly with bureaucratic experience, signaling that he prefers stability to change. One of the nominees is Noh Hyeong-ouk, minister for government policy coordination at the prime minister's office, who was chosen as the new land minister. He is a budget strategist without any knowledge of housing; so it is questionable whether Noh, if appointed, will be able to bring runaway housing prices under control.