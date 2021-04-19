(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 19)

Japan said it has secured enough vaccines for all Japanese to get a shot by September after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's consultation with Pfizer on the sidelines of his summit with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House. Whenever such news breaks, Korean people are forced to wonder what about them. Sadly, a Korean resident in Israel expressed regret over critical shortages of vaccines in his homeland. We hope President Moon Jae-in's decision to set up an office handling quarantine strategies offers a glimmer of hope in the battle against the pandemic. Its first head Ki Mo-ran, a preventive medicine expert at the National Cancer Center, should not repeat her frivolous remarks as in the past. "Korea's vaccinations are not very late," she said. Moon must obtain sufficient vaccines for the people before and after his trip to Washington for a summit with Biden late May.