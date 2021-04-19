Seoul stocks up late Mon. morning amid hopes on strong earnings
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks expanded gains late Monday morning amid strong individual and institutional buying, helped by expectations of strong corporate earnings in the January-March season.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 13.32 points, or 0.42 percent, to 3,211.94 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a muted start as investors took to the sidelines amid increased valuation pressure.
But the key stock index gained ground in the late morning to above the 3,200-point mark, buoyed by increased individual and institutional buying that stemmed from hopes of strong first-quarter corporate earnings.
The bio sector performed well amid lingering concerns that the country may need to brace for another wave of the new coronavirus pandemic. Energy and financial shares also fared strong on expectations of economic rebound.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics edged down 0.24 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.09 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics jumped 3.85 percent, with Celltrion gaining 0.49 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver slipped 0.13 percent, but its rival Kakao added 1.68 percent.
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor traded flat, and chemical maker LG Chem lost 0.22 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,116.3 won to the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., unchanged from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)