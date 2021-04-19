Daegu FC player of K League 1 tests positive for coronavirus

Go to Contents
14:40 April 19, 2021

SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- One player from South Korea's top professional football league has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his club said Monday.

Daegu FC of K League 1 said one of its athletes underwent a coronavirus test and received the positive test result Saturday. He had been in quarantine after coming into close contact with a COVID-19 patient in March.

But the club said the infected player has been sidelined since February due to an injury and, consequently, none of his teammates, coaches and staff members have come in direct or indirect contact with him.

It is the first time that a professional football player in the top-tier K League 1 has been infected during the pandemic.

Last year, a member of Daejeon Hana Citizen in the minor K League 2 tested positive for COVID-19.

The K League, the pro football league governing body, said the ongoing 2021 season, which kicked off on Feb. 27, will not be affected by the new infection case.

In this image from the Instagram account of the Daegu FC on April 19, 2021, the football club provides a notice on a confirmed COVID-19 case from its squad. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
