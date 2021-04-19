Gov't task force investigating 1,566 people over alleged real estate crimes
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- A government probe team said Monday it has been investigating a total of 1,566 people in connection with various real estate crimes, about a month since its launch in the wake of a massive land speculation scandal.
Of the total, 868 people are suspected of speculating in real estate, while 698 are suspected of illegally reselling property or making illicit gains by manipulating investors with false information on real estate, according to the team, which is led by the police.
"Since expanding the size of the team from 770 members to 1,560 at the end of last month, we have widened the scope of our investigation to also cover (real estate crimes based on false information)," Choi Seung-ryul, a senior official with the National Police Agency's investigation unit, said during a meeting with reporters.
The 868 people suspected of real estate speculation include 109 local government employees, 48 state officials, 45 employees of the state housing developer Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH), five National Assembly members and four senior government officials, the task force said.
Six of them have been placed under arrest.
Meanwhile, some 24 billion won (US$21.5 million) worth of property has been frozen under court orders pending the owners' trials, while another 7 billion won worth of real estate is awaiting a decision by the prosecution or the courts.
The investigation began last month after two civic groups accused LH officials of using insider information to buy land plots before they were designated for development.
The scandal further undermined public confidence in the Moon Jae-in administration's housing policies and contributed to the ruling party's crushing defeat in the April 7 mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan.
