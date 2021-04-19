Go to Contents
Female S. Korean diplomat stationed in Costa Rica dies in apparent suicide: ministry

17:48 April 19, 2021

SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- A female South Korean diplomat stationed at the country's Embassy in Costa Rica has died in an apparent suicide, the foreign ministry said Monday.

The official died early last week and is believed to have taken her own life, a ministry official said.

The ministry declined to provide more details, citing the privacy of the deceased and the family.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has ordered a thorough probe into the death, the official added.

The ministry is discussing funeral procedures with the family of the deceased, the official said.

