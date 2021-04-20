Korean-language dailies

-- Inequality at court's cafeteria (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party turns to reducing comprehensive real estate holding tax (Kookmin Daily)

-- Low vaccination rate for those 75 and older amid supply shortage (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't begins crackdown on illegal activities amid frenzy over cryptocurrency (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon acknowledges unstable supply of vaccines, vows close vaccine cooperation with U.S. (Segye Times)

-- Coronavirus frustration: 1,000 people file for bankruptcy in month (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Vaccination rate changes economic growth rate (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party revises housing policy to target only top 1 to 2 pct of houses (Hankyoreh)

-- Anonymous letter to sway public opinion (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Ruling party says will consider comprehensive real estate tax only for top 1 to 2 pct of houses (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't pushes to mandate establishing safety unit for companies with over 500 employees (Korea Economic Daily)

