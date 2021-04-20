New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day, vaccine rollout to gather pace
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases remained in the 500s for the second day Tuesday as health authorities vow to accelerate the country's nationwide vaccination campaign amid concerns of a potential spike.
The country reported 549 additional COVID-19 cases, including 529 local infections, raising the total caseload to 115,195, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The daily tally was slightly up from 532 cases Monday. The comparable figures were 671 on Sunday and 658 on Saturday.
The daily figure stayed above 600 last week due to growing virus clusters as the warmer weather has led more people to engage in social activities.
The country added one more death, raising the death toll to 1,802.
The recent uptick in new cases led health authorities to maintain the current level of social distancing rules through May 2, while adding restrictions to entertainment establishments, such as night clubs and bars.
The greater Seoul area, home to half of the nation's 52 million population, is under the Level 2 distancing scheme, the third highest in the five-phase system. The rest of the country is under Level 1.5, except for some municipalities that have adopted Level 2 measures.
Private gatherings of five or more people are banned nationwide.
Health authorities have also pushed for more vaccinations, aiming to inoculate 3 million people by the end of this month and 12 million by the end of June.
South Korea has said that it has secured vaccines for 79 million people and targets to achieve herd immunity by November.
The government said it will establish 264 injection centers across the country by the end of this month.
Beginning Monday, the country started administering AstraZeneca vaccines to health care workers for the disabled, seniors and veterans, as well as airline crew members aged 30 and above.
Pharmacists, therapists and dialysis patients, as well as around 173,000 social service workers, including police officers and firefighters, will be eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine beginning next week.
Of the newly confirmed locally transmitted cases, 349 cases came from the capital area, with 147 from Seoul, 184 from Gyeonggi Province and 18 from Incheon, just west of the capital.
The southeastern port city of Busan, the country's second-largest city, reported 29 more cases.
There were 20 additional imported cases, putting the total figure at 8,022.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries was 105,227, up 753 from a day earlier.
