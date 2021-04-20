Go to Contents
FM: Seoul, Washington 'earnestly discussing' COVID-19 vaccine swap deal

11:50 April 20, 2021

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is "earnestly discussing" forging a swap deal with the United States to secure COVID-19 vaccines, the South Korean foreign minister said Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong revealed the bilateral consultation under way between Seoul and Washington, during a parliamentary session.

"Currently, (South Korea) is discussing (the potential swap deal) with the U.S. side quite earnestly," the foreign minister said, responding to a query by Rep. Park Jin of the main opposition People Power Party.

Chung said the issue was "intensively" consulted when U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry visited Seoul last week.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong speaks at a parliamentary session on April 20, 2021. (Yonhap)

