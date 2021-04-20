Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
--------------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day, vaccine rollout to gather pace
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases remained in the 500s for the second day Tuesday as health authorities vow to accelerate the country's nationwide vaccination campaign amid concerns of a potential spike.
The country reported 549 additional COVID-19 cases, including 529 local infections, raising the total caseload to 115,195, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
--------------------
FM: Seoul, Washington 'earnestly discussing' COVID-19 vaccine swap deal
SEOUL -- South Korea is "earnestly discussing" forging a swap deal with the United States to secure COVID-19 vaccines, the South Korean foreign minister said Tuesday.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong revealed the bilateral consultation under way between Seoul and Washington, during a parliamentary session.
--------------------
Moon joins Boao forum, urges multilateral cooperation with 'enhanced inclusiveness'
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in proposed Tuesday that Asian countries strengthen multilateral cooperation with inclusiveness enhanced against the spread of protectionism and unilateralism.
He was delivering a video message to the 2021 Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) held in the Chinese province of Hainan. The conference, themed "A World in Change," has brought together Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders of several other Asian nations both online and offline. Participants included senior government officials and business executives as well.
--------------------
S. Korea to make sure to participate in IAEA monitoring team for Fukushima water release: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea will make sure to participate in an international monitoring team led by the U.N. nuclear watchdog for Japan's planned release of radioactive water from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The ministry renewed the pledge in a report submitted to the parliament, as concerns have grown over potential health risks after Tokyo said it would start releasing over 1.2 million tons of Fukushima's contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean.
--------------------
S. Korea to keep tabs on possible global financial instability: senior official
SEOUL -- South Korea will keep close tabs on the impact of possible greater global financial volatility on the country's economy and private-sector debt, a senior finance ministry official said Tuesday.
Concern has been escalating over the possibility of rising interest rates and consumer prices across the globe, which could make world financial markets more volatile.
--------------------
Seoul stocks expand gains late Tue. morning on earnings hope
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks expanded gains late Tuesday morning amid speculation of a global economic rebound and strong corporate earnings in the first quarter.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 10.9 points, or 0.34 percent, to 3,209.74 points as of 11:20 a.m.
--------------------
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
SEOUL -- Taemin, a member of K-pop boy band SHINee, will join the military next month to fulfill his mandatory service, his agency said Tuesday.
The 27-year-old singer is set to enlist on May 31, according to SM Entertainment. The agency did not elaborate further on the venue and schedule of the enlistment, citing Taemin's wish to enlist in a quiet manner.
--------------------
Senate majority leader urges swift passage of anti-hate-crimes act
WASHINGTON -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday called for the swift passage of a bill aimed at curbing COVID-19-related hate crimes targeting Asian-American communities, insisting anyone opposing the bill would shame themselves.
His remarks came hours before the Senate was set to vote on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.
--------------------
(News Focus) Trading platforms, investors face tightened rules amid frenzied rush to cryptocurrencies
SEOUL -- Amid woes over a bubble in cryptocurrencies and their rollercoaster moves, authorities here are taking steps to curb people from making 'irrational' investments, and trading platforms may face restructuring as banks are expected to seek tighter screening measures for the opening of real-name bank accounts.
Wary of missing out, laggards have been in a rush to invest in a variety of digital coins, which in some cases have delivered jaw-dropping returns in a short period of time.
--------------------
(News Focus) After years of mounting losses, Hyundai Motor recalibrates China strategy with EV, luxury lineup
SEOUL -- After years of being mired in losses, South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group is mapping out its new China strategy to regain its past glory in the world's largest auto market with a raft of electric vehicles and luxury models.
While the country's largest automaking group has basked in stellar revenue in the United States and other major markets despite the pandemic, China has been its Achilles heel for years.
