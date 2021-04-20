(LEAD) Labor, management clash sharply over next year's minimum wage

"The Moon Jae-in government has to keep its earlier promise to raise the minimum wage," said Lee Dong-ho, secretary general of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU), one of the country's major umbrella unions, referring to Moon's campaign pledge to lift the minimum hourly wage to 10,000 won during his term set to end in May 2022. "The FKTU will do its best to help stabilize the livelihoods of low-income workers in this year's minimum wage negotiations," Lee said.