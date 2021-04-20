(LEAD) Labor, management clash sharply over next year's minimum wage
(ATTN: UPDATES with minimum wage panel's plenary meeting in paras 1-11; CHANGES headline; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's labor and management clashed sharply on Tuesday over the scope of increase in next year's minimum wage, as the Minimum Wage Commission (MWC) convened its first plenary meeting of the year to deliberate on the matter.
Labor representatives called for a steep increase in the minimum wage for 2022 to overcome economic inequality deepened amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
On the contrary, employers groups insisted on a minimal increase in the minimum wage, saying small merchants and self-employed individuals have been badly affected by the spread of COVID-19.
The 27-member MWC, a trilateral panel composed of nine representatives each from labor, management and the general public, annually holds plenary meetings around this time to decide the following year's minimum wage. The decision should be made before Aug. 5, the legal deadline for the official notice the Ministry of Employment and Labor must deliver to the public.
Last year, the commission set the current minimum hourly wage at 8,720 won (US$7.85), posting the smallest-ever annual increase rate of 1.5 percent as the country faced economic headwinds from the coronavirus pandemic.
Labor representatives said substantial increases will be inevitable for next year's minimum wage to help buttress low-income workers, particularly because of record-low raises last year.
"The Moon Jae-in government has to keep its earlier promise to raise the minimum wage," said Lee Dong-ho, secretary general of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU), one of the country's major umbrella unions, referring to Moon's campaign pledge to lift the minimum hourly wage to 10,000 won during his term set to end in May 2022. "The FKTU will do its best to help stabilize the livelihoods of low-income workers in this year's minimum wage negotiations," Lee said.
But representatives from the management circle stressed that the prolonged outbreaks of COVID-19 have significantly increased the labor cost burdens of small merchants and self-employed individuals.
"There has been a bipolarization in the business recovery from the coronavirus, and small merchants, self-employed people and owners of small- and medium-sized businesses are still affected by the pandemic," Ryu Ki-jung, a senior official from the Korea Enterprises Federation, said.
"(Employers) hope that labor and management can cooperate closely to determine next year's minimum wage in a reasonable and stable manner," he said.
Ahead of the MWC meeting, the nation's leading labor umbrella groups issued statements calling for steep increases in the minimum wage.
"(The country) should actively raise the minimum wage as social polarization and economic inequality have been deteriorating amid the pandemic," the FKTU said in a statement.
Major economy forecasters here and abroad have upped South Korea's growth outlook for next year from the low-3 percent range to the mid-3 percent range, it added, emphasizing that the wage of low-income laborers should increase in line with the prediction. Last month, the International Monetary Fund anticipated Seoul's economy to grow 3.6 percent this year, up from its estimate in January of 3.1 percent.
The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), another labor umbrella group, also called for a spike in next year's legal minimum wage and measures to support small business owners hit hard by the economic fallout from COVID-19 during a press conference held in front of the National Assembly complex in Seoul.
The FKTU said it is working to come up with a proposal for next year's minimum wage in cooperation with the KCTU and announce it before comprehensive negotiations kick off.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)