Hanssem Q1 operating earnings up 46.8 pct. to 25.2 bln won
16:55 April 20, 2021
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Hanssem Co. on Tuesday estimated its first-quarter operating profit at 25.2 billion won (US$22.6 million), up 46.8 percent from a year earlier.
Revenue increased 12.3 percent to 553.1 billion won. The data for net earnings was not available.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
