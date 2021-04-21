Go to Contents
07:18 April 21, 2021

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 21.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea likely to halt, withdraw some aid to Myanmar (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- FM says S. Korea discussing 'vaccine swap' with U.S. (Kookmin Daily)
-- FM says S. Korea seriously discussing vaccine swap with U.S. (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't gives conflicting messages on S. Korea-U.S. vaccine swap (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party's incoherent real estate policies leave people confused (Segye Times)
-- What's urgent now is 'semiconductor, vaccine alliance' between S. Korea, U.S. (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon, ahead of visit to U.S., meets virtually with Xi first (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party goes after comprehensive real estate tax instead of soothing non-homeowners (Hankyoreh)
-- Real estate policy makes gradual U-turn (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Apartment gifts in Gangnam at record high amid rush to avoid comprehensive real estate tax (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 70,000 people per day flock to digital coins (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon extends a hand to Beijing (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Biden-Suga summit leaves Moon with few options (Korea Herald)
-- Lawmaker reignites debate on women's military service (Korea Times)
(END)

