(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 21)

The Biden administration emphasizes the "denuclearization of North Korea" while the Moon government sticks to the "denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," effectively the same expression used by Pyongyang. Citing this expression, the North demands that the South give up developing nuclear weapons and that the U.S. cease to provide a nuclear umbrella for the South. But the North broke its promise to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and itself has developed nuclear weapons. It is questionable if the South is playing into the hands of North Korea.