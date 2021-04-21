(LEAD) Moon to meet new Seoul and Busan mayors at Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will hold a luncheon meeting with the new mayors of Seoul and Busan on Wednesday to discuss such problems as the COVID-19 pandemic and home price hikes, Cheong Wa Dae announced.
Moon invited Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon to the session to take place at the Sangchunjae guesthouse inside the presidential compound in Seoul. They accepted the offer without hesitation, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee. Both Oh and Park belong to the conservative main opposition People Power Party.
Moon and the mayors plan to have "in-depth dialogue" on pending affairs of the Seoul and Busan city governments and exchange views on state affairs, including efforts to contain the coronavirus, improve the people's livelihoods and stabilize the housing market, she said.
The meeting was arranged now that it is very important to pool wisdom with the mayors of the capital and South Korea's second-largest city, Park added.
It marks the start of Moon's full-fledged campaign to reach out to the opposition bloc, critical of his leadership in the home stretch, since the ruling Democratic Party (DP) was overwhelmingly defeated in the April 7 mayoral by-elections.
Last week, Moon carried out a Cabinet reshuffle to replace the prime minister, five ministers and some key Cheong Wa Dae aides. A former DP lawmaker Lee Cheol-hee was appointed as senior secretary for political affairs.
Moon also urged Cheong Wa Dae to strengthen "communication and cooperation" with opposition parties and called for the establishment of a "special" system for cooperation with the local governments that have new mayors.
Meanwhile, the president had an unannounced dinner meeting Tuesday with the DP's candidates in the latest mayoral by-elections, Park Young-sun and Kim Young-choon, a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
