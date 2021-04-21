Seven COVID-19 infections reported from S. Korean nat'l wrestling team
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Seven COVID-19 infections have been reported from the South Korean men's national wrestling team after a competition overseas, a sports official said Wednesday.
Out of the 24 national team members, five players and one coach have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after traveling to Almaty, Kazakhstan, to participate in the 2021 Asian Wrestling Championships, according to the official from the Korea Wrestling Federation (KWF). They returned home on Monday.
They have been moved to local isolation facilities for treatment, the official added.
One wrestler who is still in the Central Asian country was also confirmed to have contracted the virus, the official said. He was scheduled to fly to Bulgaria from Kazakhstan for another competition next week.
The KWF official said all infected members are in stable condition, with no additional infections reported in subsequent tests conducted earlier in the day.
