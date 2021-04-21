FM calls N. Korea's cross-border firing a 'minor' violation of military peace deal
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Wednesday described North Korea's firing of gunshots across the border last year as a "minor" violation of an inter-Korean military agreement meant to reduce tensions.
Four gunshots from the North hit a South Korean guard post inside the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two sides on May 3 last year, prompting the South to fire about 20 rounds in response, though no one was hurt from the North's gunshots.
On Wednesday, Chung said the North's firing constitutes one of two "minor violations" of the 2018 military tension reduction agreement banning such firings, along with the North's artillery drills from a border island in November 2019.
Chung made the remark during a forum with journalists as he tried to emphasize the point that the military agreement has contributed greatly to maintaining peace on the divided peninsula.
"We thoroughly looked into these two incidents, but they were conducted in a very restrained direction, and manner," Chung said at the Kwanhun Club forum. "North Korea committed two minor violations."
Chung said that judging by the direction of the firing and the range of the artillery, it appeared that the North was "very cautious" in carrying out the drills, which took place in the border island of Changrin in the Yellow Sea.
Chung also noted that there have been no "serious provocations" by the North, adding that Pyongyang has not carried out nuclear and long-range weapons tests since its leader Kim Jong-un declared a moratorium on such tests in 2018.
