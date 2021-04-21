Moon asks parliament to hold confirmation hearing on prime minister nominee
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in requested Wednesday that the National Assembly hold confirmation hearings on Kim Boo-kyum, nominated to become South Korea's prime minister, and five minister nominees, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Cheong Wa Dae submitted Moon's letter of request to the parliament, which marks the beginning of formal procedures to follow up on his latest Cabinet reshuffle.
Last Friday, Moon's office announced his pick of Kim, a former four-term lawmaker, and nominations of the new land, labor, industry, science and oceans ministers.
The move was apparently meant to inject fresh momentum into his presidency following the ruling Democratic Party's crushing defeat in the April 7 Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections.
