Over half of Koreans experience anxiety, depression due to COVID-19
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- More than half of South Koreans have experienced anxiety or depression due to the coronavirus pandemic, a survey showed Wednesday.
In a survey by Gyeonggi Research Institute, 55.8 percent of respondents said they are anxious or depressed due to COVID-19, an increase from 47.5 percent tallied one year ago.
The survey was conducted on 2,000 people aged 15 or older across the country from March 22-23.
Of the respondents, 17.7 percent were classified at risk for depression and 12.7 percent for anxiety disorders.
Among women, 19.9 percent have suffered from depression and 14 percent have experienced anxiety disorders, compared to the 15.5 percent and 11.3 percent among men, respectively.
By age, depression was more widespread among those in their 20s (22.4 percent) and those in their 60s or older (18.3 percent) while anxiety disorders were found in higher percentages among those in their 20s (14.9 percent) and those in their 30s (14.8 percent).
Also, 66.4 percent of the respondents said COVID-19 has hindered their daily lives and 30.6 percent said their quality of sleep has deteriorated.
In addition, 73 percent said mental health services to alleviate the psychological pain caused by COVID-19 are needed.
