Foreign ministry refrains from comment on court dismissal of damages suit by sex slavery victims
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry refrained from comment Wednesday after a South Korean court dismissed a damages suit against Japan by a group of wartime sexual slavery victims.
The Seoul Central District Court dropped the case filed by 12 plaintiffs, citing the principle of "sovereign immunity" under international law that stipulates a country is immune from the judicial jurisdiction of a foreign country.
"As we are grasping the details of today's ruling, we intend to refrain from any specific mention," the ministry said. "In line with our principle of the victim-centered approach, our government will do the utmost to restore and honor the dignity of the victims of sexual slavery by the Japanese military."
The ministry also urged Japan to act in line with its past apologies, saying that the issue of comfort women, a euphemism for sexual slavery victims, is a matter of an unprecedented abuse of women in wars and universal human rights violations.
Historians say that around 200,000 Asian women, mostly Koreans, were forcibly sent to front-line brothels to provide sex services for Japanese soldiers during World War II. In the landmark 1993 Kono Statement of apology, Japan acknowledged for the first time that women were forcibly recruited into sexual slavery.
