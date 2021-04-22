Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korean court makes different rulings on 'comfort women' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Court says Korean victims of wartime sexual slavery aren't eligible to seek compensation for damages from Japanese gov't (Kookmin Daily)

-- Opposite court ruling: 'Comfort women' can't sue Japan for damages (Donga Ilbo)

-- Korea-Japan relations likely to face setback after two opposite rulings on 'comfort women' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Court overturns verdict on 'comfort women,' citing exemptions of sovereign immunity (Segye Times)

-- Volatile non-Bitcoins account for more than 90 pct of cryptocurrency transactions in S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Court orders S. Korean gov't to solve 'comfort women' issue through diplomatic channel (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Court rules 'comfort women' can't seek compensation from Japan (Hankyoreh)

-- Victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery fall in deep grief (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Two districts in Seoul subject to strict transaction regulations amid rising home prices (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't set to ease property tax rates (Korea Economic Daily)

