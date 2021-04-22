(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 22)

Action must follow swiftly. The DP had proposed to ease the comprehensive property tax on single homeowners ahead of the April 15 parliamentary elections last year but did not act out after the election. Assigning Jin Sun-mee, chairwoman of the parliamentary committee on land, infrastructure and transportation, to head the new special committee on real estate, raises some worries. She had irked the public by saying public housing rental could help raise living standards if people give up their fantasy about owning apartments. The committee was launched in November but was disassembled without any work.