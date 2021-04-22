Go to Contents
April 23

1919 -- A group of 24 leaders from Korea's independence movement declare the establishment of a provisional government in Shanghai aimed at gaining freedom from Japanese colonial rule.

1960 -- Prime Minister Chang Myun resigns after a military coup led by Gen. Park Chung-hee.

1975 -- The National Assembly ratifies the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

1996 -- Six South Koreans die in a brush fire at a U.S. Army training range near Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of Seoul.

1999 -- South Korea opens its first futures exchange in Busan, the country's largest port city.

2010 -- North Korea announces the seizure of five South Korean facilities and a freeze on all other South Korean assets at Mount Kumgang, in a move apparently aimed at pressuring Seoul to resume the suspended mountain tour program. The Mount Kumgang tour program was suspended following the death of a South Korean female tourist in 2008, who was shot to death by a North Korean guard.

2018 -- South Korea announces it has stopped propaganda broadcasts at its border with North Korea ahead of summit talks slated for April 27, saying it is expected to boost the reconciliatory mood on the peninsula.

2020 -- Oh Keo-don, the mayor of Busan, South Korea's largest port city, resigns over sexual harassment allegations.
