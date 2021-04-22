Nighttime tours of Changdeok Palace to begin next week
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Nighttime tours of Changdeok Palace from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) will kick off next week in a scaled-down manner amid the new coronavirus pandemic, the cultural heritage agency said Thursday.
The 100-minute nocturnal tour of the royal palace will run from April 29 through June 20, four times a day every Thursday to Sunday, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation.
A maximum of 25 people will be allowed for each tour to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The tour will provide a docent service in Korean to help visitors enjoy various tales related to one of the most well-preserved Joseon Dynasty palaces, where kings and their ministers discussed state affairs and royal families resided.
This year, the tour added the Jondeokjeong Pavillion area to its course. The small pavilion constructed on a pond called Jondeokji has a special double roof structure and a self-written poem of King Jeongjo on the ceiling.
There will also be performances on traditional Korean arts across different spots in the palace and a small reenactment of the king and queen taking a stroll around the secret garden popular for its artistic scenery.
Tickets, priced at 30,000 won (US$26.8), will become available for purchase at the e-commerce website 11Street (ticket.11st.co.kr) at 2 p.m. Friday.
