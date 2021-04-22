Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) New virus cases in 700s for 2nd day; vaccinations set to top 2 mln
SEOUL -- South Korea reported more than 700 new virus cases for the second straight day on Thursday amid lingering woes over another wave of the pandemic as the country's vaccination campaign gathers pace, with vaccinations set to top 2 million.
The country identified 735 more COVID-19 cases, including 715 local infections, raising the total caseload to 116,661, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Nearly 2 mln vaccinated in S. Korea as inoculation rollout speeds up
SEOUL -- South Korea has inoculated nearly 2 million people so far as the country ramps up its COVID-19 immunization drive by providing more shots and securing more doses.
An accumulated 1,903,767 people were administered with their first shots as of Wednesday as part of the nationwide campaign that kicked off on Feb. 26, accounting for 3.66 percent of the country's 52 million population, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Seoul stocks up late Thursday morning on bargain hunting
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks continued to trade higher late Thursday morning as investors sought oversold stocks after the benchmark index took a breather the previous session.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 16.03 points, or 0.51 percent, to 3,187.69 as of 11:20 a.m.
N. Korea seeking to defeat U.S. missile defenses: CRS report
WASHINGTON -- North Korea appears to be working to develop capabilities that can degrade or even defeat U.S. missile defense systems deployed in its region, a congressional report suggested.
The Congressional Research Service (CRS) report also noted the North's efforts to develop weapons may be more than just a political statement.
(LEAD) U.S. focused on vaccinating Americans, but may help others later: Price
WASHINGTON -- The United States is currently focused on vaccinating its own people for the COVID-19 pandemic but may be able to help other countries in the future, a State Department spokesman said Wednesday.
Ned Price made the remark after South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said his country was in "earnest discussion" with the United States to borrow COVID-19 vaccines in what he called a "vaccine swap" arrangement.
S. Korea to invest 114 tln won by 2030 to expand railway network
SEOUL -- South Korea will invest 114.7 trillion won (US$102.7 billion) over the next decade to expand the railway network for major cities across the nation, the transport ministry said Thursday.
The fourth nationwide railway plan aims to extend the railway from the current 4,274 kilometers to 5,137 km by 2030 to allow people to travel across the nation in less than three hours, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation said.
(LEAD) Son Heung-min's career-high 15th goal results in Tottenham's 2-1 victory over Southampton
SEOUL -- Tottenham Hotspur's striker Son Heung-min has scored his career-high 15th goal in a Premier League season
In a Premier League match against Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Wednesday (local time), the South Korean star netted a goal from the penalty spot in added time to give his team a 2-1 victory.
