LG Household & Health Care Q1 net profit up 10.5 pct. to 258.8 bln won
13:31 April 22, 2021
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- LG Household & Health Care Ltd. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 258.8 billion won (US$231.9 million), up 10.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 370.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 333.7 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 7.4 percent to 2.03 trillion won.
The operating profit was 3.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
