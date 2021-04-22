Go to Contents
Hyundai Motor Co Q1 net income up 175.4 pct. to 1.52 tln won

14:05 April 22, 2021

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 1.52 trillion won (US$1.4 billion), up 175.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 1.65 trillion won, up 91.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 8.2 percent to 27.39 trillion won.

The operating profit was 6.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
