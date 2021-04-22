KB Financial Group Q1 net profit up 73.9 pct. to 1.28 tln won
15:37 April 22, 2021
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 1.28 trillion won (US$1.2 billion), up 73.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 68.1 percent on-year to 1.74 trillion won. Revenue decreased 8.8 percent to 17.58 trillion won.
The operating profit was 16.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
