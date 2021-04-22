Kia Q1 net profit up 289.2 pct. to 1.03 tln won
16:11 April 22, 2021
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 1.03 trillion won (US$926.4 million), up 289.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 1.07 trillion won, up 142.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 13.8 percent to 16.58 trillion won.
The operating profit was 9.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
