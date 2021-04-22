Go to Contents
Police probe football star, father over land speculation allegation

16:38 April 22, 2021

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Police said Thursday they are investigating football star Ki Sung-yueng and his father over allegations of land speculation.

Police in the southwestern city of Gwangju have booked the captain of Seoul FC and his father, Ki Young-ok, on charges including violation of the agricultural land act, officials said.

They are alleged to have bought farmland in the city for billions of won between 2015 and 2016. They face allegations of land speculation as the plots are inside or close to an area designated for a public park project.

This March 31, 2021, file photo shows Ki Sung-yueng appearing at Seocho Police Station in Seoul for questioning after he accused his two former teammates of falsely claiming that he sexually and physically assaulted them in 2000. (Yonhap)

Police charged them with illegally installing a garage for crane trucks on the agricultural land. Police are also expected to look into suspicion they falsified an official document on the management plan for the land.

Police have yet to question them in person.

His father, former chief of Gwangju FC, denied the allegation of speculative investment, saying that he purchased the land as part of a plan to build a football center in the name of his son.
