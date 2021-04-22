Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
----------------
Moon to meet Biden, Xi in virtual climate summit, declare Seoul's new emission reduction goal
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will unveil the country's plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions more drastically when he participates in a virtual multilateral summit on climate change to be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Moon also plans to declare Seoul's strong commitment to phase out coal power use during the Leaders Summit on Climate set to open at night (Seoul time).
----------------
Foreign ministry collecting information about Russia's COVID-19 vaccine: official
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry instructed its diplomatic missions in a dozen foreign countries to gather safety information related to Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine after receiving an official request from the drug ministry, officials said Thursday.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said earlier that it officially asked the foreign ministry to obtain such information about the Sputnik V, including any blood-clotting cases.
-----------------
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
SEOUL -- South Korean women have suffered employment strains more than men amid the pandemic as job posts in the in-person service segment, hard hit by the virus outbreak, sharply eroded, a report showed Thursday.
The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a severe blow to married women in the labor force, compared with previous economic turmoil when married men suffered sharp job losses, according to the report by the Korea Development Institute (KDI).
-----------------
Korean civic group starts litigation against Japan's Fukushima decision
BUSAN -- A civic environmental organization here said Thursday it has filed for a court injunction against Japan's planned release of contaminated water from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant.
Members of the Korean Federation for Environmental Movement in Pusan said their lawsuit was lodged against the operator of the Fukushima plant, the Tokyo Electric Power Co., with the Busan District Court in the southern port city about 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
----------------
Embattled Seoul prosecution chief demands independent review of his case
SEOUL -- An embattled senior prosecutor accused of abuse of power requested the prosecution on Thursday to convene two panel meetings to review the legitimacy of an ongoing investigation against him.
Lee Sung-yoon, chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, is suspected of exercising undue influence in 2019 to stop an investigation into the alleged illegal exit ban imposed on former vice justice minister Kim Hak-ui.
-----------------
Police probe football star, father over land speculation allegation
SEOUL -- Police said Thursday they are investigating football star Ki Sung-yueng and his father over allegations of land speculation.
Police in the southwestern city of Gwangju have booked the captain of Seoul FC and his father, Ki Young-ok, on charges including violation of the agricultural land act, officials said.
-----------------
Unification ministry to look into how N.K. founder's memoirs hit bookshelves in S. Korea
SEOUL -- The unification ministry will look into how memoirs of North Korea's national founder Kim Il-sung hit bookshelves in South Korea without government approval and take action if necessary, an official said Thursday.
On Wednesday, a local publishing company said that it has begun selling the eight-volume memoirs, titled "With the Century," in South Korea for the first time since the books were published by the North Korean regime in the early 1990s.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks rebound on bargain hunting
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded Thursday as investors sought oversold stocks after the benchmark index took a breather the previous session. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 5.86 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 3,177.52 points.
(END)