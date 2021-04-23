Go to Contents
06:58 April 23, 2021

SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- Talks on cutting property tax a risk for further price hike, 'poison' for those without homes (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea in the backseat in U.S. 'vaccine diplomacy' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Chances of 'vaccine swap' grow lower with Biden's remark (Donga Ilbo)
-- Only 1 out of 10 apartment complexes open parking lots to delivery trucks (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Despite growing vaccine side effects, budget for compensation remains low (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea in backseat in Biden's vaccine support plan (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Mounting debt a growing burden for business owners (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 40 countries declare commitment to 'greenhouse gas reduction' (Hankyoreh)
-- State energy company set on dismantling aged nuclear power plant (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S., E.U. to mass purchase vaccines, shortage expected until 2023 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yongin semiconductor complex plan comes to standstill (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Upgrades to high speed rail promised (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Samsung's Lee denies charges in first court hearing on succession (Korea Herald)
-- Moon to bolster commitment to carbon neutrality (Korea Times)
(END)

