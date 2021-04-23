(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 23)

The judge cited examples of court cases that were dismissed in accordance with sovereign immunity. In Italy and Greece, courts refused to apply the immunity rule to lawsuits claiming compensation for human rights abuse committed by Nazi Germany. Their rulings, however, were rejected by the International Court of Justice which did not allow an exception to the rule. Yet, it is absurd to compare the cases against Germany with the sexual slavery case. The times have changed greatly and there is a growing need to get tougher with heinous war crimes and crimes against humanity such as the sexual enslavement of South Korean women for Japanese troops.