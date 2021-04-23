Friday's weather forecast
09:00 April 23, 2021
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/16 Rain 30
Incheon 21/16 Rain 30
Suwon 23/15 Rain 30
Cheongju 23/15 Rain 30
Daejeon 22/14 Rain 30
Chuncheon 21/13 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 16/13 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 25/15 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 27/16 Cloudy 20
Jeju 23/16 Cloudy 30
Daegu 21/14 Cloudy 30
Busan 20/15 Cloudy 30
