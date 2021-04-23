Go to Contents
Friday's weather forecast

09:00 April 23, 2021

SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/16 Rain 30

Incheon 21/16 Rain 30

Suwon 23/15 Rain 30

Cheongju 23/15 Rain 30

Daejeon 22/14 Rain 30

Chuncheon 21/13 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 16/13 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 25/15 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 27/16 Cloudy 20

Jeju 23/16 Cloudy 30

Daegu 21/14 Cloudy 30

Busan 20/15 Cloudy 30
(END)

