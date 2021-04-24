Go to Contents
MMCA highlights animation pioneers in new exhibition

10:00 April 24, 2021

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Long before technicolor and computer graphic-supported animation, there were works that were created with classic techniques like using shadows and shot-by-shot images of puppets.

"Movement Making Movement," an exhibition zooming in on these traditional techniques and five early pioneers of animation, a genre that is nearly old as film, has kicked off at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) in central Seoul.

This image, provided by absolut Medien GmbH via the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, shows a clip from Lotte Reiniger's 1933 animation "Cinderella." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The exhibition highlights five animators from the 1920s to 40s: Germans Lotte Reiniger (1899–1981) and Oskar Fischinger (1900–1967), New Zealander Len Lye (1901–1980), Czech Karel Zeman (1910–1989) and Scottish-Canadian Norman McLaren (1914–1987).

Despite a lack of tools and resources during World War II, the artists created fantasy worlds in pieces like "Cinderella," "Carmen" and "A Christmas Dream," incorporating artistic techniques such as silhouettes and stop-motion.

This image, provided by the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, shows a poster for the exhibition "Movement Making Movement." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In addition to the animations, the exhibition also brings together the technical notes, production tools, drawings and documentaries of the featured artists, according to the MMCA.

Some 50 short and feature-length animations produced by the five artists will be screened at the MMCA Film & Video venue between May and July, it added.

The exhibition runs through Sept. 26.

This photo, provided by the Karel Zeman Museum Collection via the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, shows Czech animator Karel Zeman. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
