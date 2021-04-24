MMCA highlights animation pioneers in new exhibition
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Long before technicolor and computer graphic-supported animation, there were works that were created with classic techniques like using shadows and shot-by-shot images of puppets.
"Movement Making Movement," an exhibition zooming in on these traditional techniques and five early pioneers of animation, a genre that is nearly old as film, has kicked off at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) in central Seoul.
The exhibition highlights five animators from the 1920s to 40s: Germans Lotte Reiniger (1899–1981) and Oskar Fischinger (1900–1967), New Zealander Len Lye (1901–1980), Czech Karel Zeman (1910–1989) and Scottish-Canadian Norman McLaren (1914–1987).
Despite a lack of tools and resources during World War II, the artists created fantasy worlds in pieces like "Cinderella," "Carmen" and "A Christmas Dream," incorporating artistic techniques such as silhouettes and stop-motion.
In addition to the animations, the exhibition also brings together the technical notes, production tools, drawings and documentaries of the featured artists, according to the MMCA.
Some 50 short and feature-length animations produced by the five artists will be screened at the MMCA Film & Video venue between May and July, it added.
The exhibition runs through Sept. 26.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)