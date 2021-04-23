Korea Shipbuilding wins 153 bln-won order for 2 ships
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Friday that it has signed a 153 billion-won (US$136.7 million) deal to build two crude oil carriers.
The deal signed with Angola's state-run oil company Sonangol calls for Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a unit of KSOE, to deliver two 158,000-ton crude oil carriers from the first half of 2023, KSOE said.
KSOE has three shipbuilding units -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.
