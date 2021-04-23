32 Navy sailors from same vessel test positive for COVID-19
10:29 April 23, 2021
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- At least 32 Navy sailors who serve on the same naval ship have tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Friday.
One Navy officer was first confirmed to have contracted the virus after the infection of one of his family members, and health authorities have found 31 more cases of his colleagues so far through virus testing, according to the military officials.
"Tests are still under way," a Navy officer said. "We are taking necessary steps while enforcing heightened antivirus measures."
