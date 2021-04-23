Independent review to be held over abuse of power case involving senior prosecutor
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Acting Prosecutor General Cho Nam-kwan decided Friday to convene an independent panel meeting to review the legitimacy of an ongoing investigation against the Seoul prosecution chief.
Lee Sung-yoon, chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, is suspected of exercising undue influence in 2019 to stop an investigation into the alleged illegal exit ban imposed on former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui.
The Supreme Prosecutors Office said in a statement that the decision was made after considering "the status of the suspect, public interest and the urgency of the matter."
However, it rejected his request to convene a separate panel meeting of outside legal experts, citing redundancy.
The move came less than a day after the embattled prosecutor requested the prosecution have his case be independently reviewed by outside experts.
On Thursday, Lee asked that the Supreme Prosecutors Office convene a meeting of external legal experts and that the Suwon District Prosecutors Office, which is currently investigating him, convene a meeting of people with various backgrounds to independently review his case.
Shortly after the request was made, Oh In-seo, the top prosecutor in Suwon, asked the acting prosecutor general to proceed with the outside review system, a move believed to be aimed at facilitating the process and showing investigators' confidence in prosecuting Lee regardless of external review.
Lee has strongly denied the allegations against him and expressed concerns about "biased" media reports and "possibly targeted" investigation against him.
In March 2019, Kim was stopped at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, from leaving the country as prosecutors sought to reinvestigate allegations that he received sexual favors from a local constructor more than a decade ago.
Lee, head of the Supreme Prosecutors Office's anti-corruption team at that time, allegedly meddled in and pressed the investigators to drop the case.
On Saturday, Lee was questioned at the Suwon office for nine hours. He had repeatedly refused to comply with subpoenas.
Earlier this month, prosecutors charged two key suspects in the case -- Cha Gyu-geun, commissioner of the Korea Immigration Service, and Lee Kyu-won, the prosecutor who requested the exit ban -- with abuse of power, obstruction of justice, document falsification and other crimes.
The 15-people panel meeting is only advisory and not legally binding, but it could provide Lee with a chance to have his side of the story heard.
The prosecution introduced the outside review system in 2018 to enhance the neutrality and fairness of cases that are of great public interest.
