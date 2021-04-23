Hyundai E&C Q1 net income down 1.1 pct. to 194.4 bln won
13:41 April 23, 2021
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 194.4 billion won (US$173.7 million), down 1.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 200.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 165.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 2.2 percent to 4.14 trillion won.
The operating profit was 9.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
