Hyundai Mobis Q1 net profit up 73 pct. to 603.3 bln won
13:55 April 23, 2021
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 603.3 billion won (US$539.5 million), up 73 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 35.9 percent on-year to 490.4 billion won. Revenue increased 16.5 percent to 9.81 trillion won.
The operating profit was 19.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)