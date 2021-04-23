Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 April 23, 2021
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
April 20 -- N.K.'s largest youth group to hold first congress in 5 years next week
-- U.S. generals says N. Korean missiles and cyber capabilities pose threats to U.S.
21 -- In NYT interview, President Moon urges Washington to resume dialogue with Pyongyang
-- U.S. commander says Washington is fully ready to deter any aggression from N. Korea commander
22 -- N.K. leader sends third congratulatory message to Cuba's new president
