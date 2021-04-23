Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 April 23, 2021

SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

April 20 -- N.K.'s largest youth group to hold first congress in 5 years next week

-- U.S. generals says N. Korean missiles and cyber capabilities pose threats to U.S.

21 -- In NYT interview, President Moon urges Washington to resume dialogue with Pyongyang

-- U.S. commander says Washington is fully ready to deter any aggression from N. Korea commander

22 -- N.K. leader sends third congratulatory message to Cuba's new president
