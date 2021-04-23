Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K.'s largest youth group to hold first congress in 5 years next week
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's largest youth organization will hold its first congress in five years next week, state media said Tuesday, in an apparent effort to tighten ideological discipline amid concerns about younger generations' increasing exposure to outside influences.
The Kimilsungist-Kimjongilist Youth League, governed by the ruling Workers' Party, will hold its congress in Pyongyang on April 27, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"Achievements and experiences obtained from youth business, and causes for shortcomings and lessons learned in the process will be reviewed during the congress," KCNA said.
------------
N.K. leader congratulates Cuban president on election as new ruling party chief
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un congratulated Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on his election as the new powerful head of its ruling communist party and vowed to strengthen bilateral ties, state media said Tuesday.
Kim sent the message on Monday expressing his "absolute support" and offered "warm comradely greetings" to Diaz-Canel shortly after he succeeded Raul Castro as first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, the Korean Central News Agency said.
"Kim Jong-un in his message reaffirmed his will to further develop the traditional friendship and unity and comradely cooperative ties between the two parties and the two countries along the road of the struggle for carrying out the joint cause under the banner of socialism, as agreed with the respected first secretary during a meeting in Pyongyang in November, 2018," it said.
------------
N. Korea tightens antivirus measures in border city along China
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is stepping up measures to ward off the new coronavirus in a city along the border with China, state media said Wednesday, amid speculation the move could be a precursor to easing border restrictions.
The North is staying on high alert in its northeastern border city of Hoeryong in North Hamgyong Province and maintaining strict measures to disinfect vehicles and people at the border points, the Korean Central Broadcasting Station (KCBS) said.
The city is located opposite Jilin Province of China, with the Tumen River separating the two countries.
------------
N.K. leader sends third congratulatory message to Cuba's new president
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent his third congratulatory message to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel this week alone, expressing hope that relations between the two countries will "grow stronger," according to state media Thursday.
The latest message, delivered Tuesday to mark the Cuban leader's birthday, came after Kim already sent two congratulatory messages earlier this week on his recent election as the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba.
North Korea considers Cuba a traditional ally facing similar challenges from U.S.-led sanctions.
------------
N.K.'s paper calls for post-war 'Chollima' spirit against challenges
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Friday called on its people to rev up efforts to achieve the country's economic goals, urging them to learn from a 1950s campaign designed to promote rapid development after the Korean War.
The move comes as leader Kim Jong-un earlier this month called on the ruling Workers' Party to wage a tougher "Arduous March" to relieve its people of economic woes, pointing to the harsh period in the 1990s, when the country suffered from extreme poverty and massive starvation.
"Let us live and fight like the heroes of the Chollima Movement and the period of economic recovery around the 1950s," the Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, said. "The spirit of this period is required now more than ever."
(END)