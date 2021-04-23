Hyundai Wia Q1 net profit down 70.6 pct. to 22.5 bln won
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Wia on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 22.5 billion won (US$20.1 million), down 70.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 67.6 percent on-year to 27.4 billion won. Sales increased 12.6 percent to 1.85 trillion won.
The operating profit was 13.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
