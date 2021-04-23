Hyundai Glovis Q1 net income down 19.3 pct to 129.6 bln won
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 129.6 billion won (US$115.9 million), down 19.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 7.4 percent on-year to 209.3 billion won. Sales increased 7.7 percent to 5.06 trillion won.
The operating profit was 8.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
